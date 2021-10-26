Cambridge Announces June 2021 Results for Pakistani O-Level and IGSCE Students

Cambridge International has announced the results of almost 30,000 Pakistani students who took the Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE June 2021 examination series.

These results also included students who had taken replacement exams in July/August 2021 conducted after the original exams in May/June were postponed.

Cambridge International had conducted examinations worldwide for its June 2021 series only when it was deemed safe to do so during the ongoing pandemic.

Pakistan had decided to suspend the examinations earlier this year because of a surge in coronavirus cases, Consequently, Cambridge International had agreed to offer replacement exams in 14 popular subjects for the Pakistani O Level and IGCSE candidates.

Chief Executive of Cambridge International Christine Özden said,

I would like to congratulate all of our students in Pakistan who have received their Cambridge International O Level and IGCSE results today. This is a fantastic achievement, and more so this year than any other, as these students have had to overcome the many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, these results are a testament to their resilience and dedication to their studies over the past year. All of them should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

Özden also lauded the Pakistani government for its support and said,

I would also like to thank our schools and their teachers for the incredible work and commitment they have given to helping our students to achieve these qualifications. These results mean that students in Pakistan can now continue with their education.

Meanwhile, candidates who were unable to sit the examinations for some subjects in the June 2021 series are taking them in November 2021 and can also opt to take them in any future Cambridge examination series.