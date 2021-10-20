Study Exposes Sexual Harassment & Abuse at Oxford & Cambridge Universities

Al Jazeera’s Investigations Unit conducted an investigation, Degrees of Abuse, in which it was revealed that students of leading British institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, Glasgow, and Warwick are also facing sexual harassment, sexism, drunken behavior, and coercive control by teachers.

According to the investigation, two professors at the University of Oxford have been identified who sexually harassed students and misused their place of authority.

Besides, the university failed to protect these female students from sexual harassment incidents.

Professor Catherine Karkov, chair of Art History at Leeds University, revealed the behavior of one of the professors, Andy Orchard, who teaches Anglo Saxon at Oxford in these words,

“His academic reputation was high, his personal reputation was as an alcoholic and a sexual predator.”

“He held meetings in the pub rather than in his office. So he was drunk many times for meetings”.

The power dynamics between female students and their male supervisors were quite a common situation in universities all across the UK as revealed by Al-Jazeera investigations.