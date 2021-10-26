Oppo A56 5G Launched With Dual Rear Cameras and 5000 mAh Battery

Oppo has unveiled a new A-series phone in its home market dubbed the A56 5G. It is an update over the Oppo A55 5G with almost the same specifications, but one less camera on the back. There are also new color options including Black, Pink, and Blue.

Design and Display

Oppo A56 5G brings a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is on the side and doubles as the power button. As mentioned earlier, one of the cameras from the back has been removed, so there is only a dual camera setup now.

Internals and Storage

MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset powers the phone with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD.

The device boots Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Cameras

The 13MP main camera and the 2MP depth sensor are still there, but the third 2MP macro camera has now been removed. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP wide-angle lens that can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

You get a massive 5,000 mAh battery, but it lacks any sort of fast charging support.

The Oppo A56 5G is available in China for $250, but there is no word on international availability yet.

Oppo A56 5G Specifications