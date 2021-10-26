Saudia Arabia Allows Pilgrims to Apply For Umrah Without Waiting For 14 Days

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has withdrawn the requirement for pilgrims which required them to wait for a fortnight before applying for Umrah.

Speaking in this regard, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, said that the decision to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims has been taken on the directives of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

The Saudi King initially took this decision in view of the current global Coronavirus-related trends, which resulted in the surge of Umrah bookings.

He added that the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers will be significantly increased by easing COVID-19 preventive measures. The move will also give a fair opportunity to all Muslims to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia has taken a number of decisions this month including allowing vaccinated pilgrims to perform Umrah and resuming prayers at both Holy Mosques without social distancing measures.

On 10 October, Saudi Arabia announced to allow pilgrims fully vaccinated against Coronavirus to apply for the permit for performing Umrah and offering prayers at Masjid al-Haram.

It also allowed fully vaccinated pilgrims to apply for a permit to visit the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), the grave of the Prophet (PBUH), and pray at Masjid an-Nabawi.

On 16 October, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry lifted a series of COVID-19 restrictions from all over the country, allowing the prayers at both Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi to resume at full capacity without social distancing measures for the first in nearly two years.

On 20 October, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia also abolished the requirement for pilgrims which restricted them to perform Umrah only once during a fortnight.

With both the requirements of waiting for a fortnight before applying for Umrah and performing Umrah only once during a fortnight, fully vaccinated pilgrims from the countries which do not face travel restrictions from Saudi Arabia can perform Umrah easily.