Interior Minister Says Islamabad Will Get Rescue 1122 Service Soon

The federal government will soon launch Rescue 1122 service in Islamabad, according to the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that Ladies Bazar, a special all-women market, will be set up in the federal capital where women will run their businesses.

About Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest, the interior minister said that their workers had been released. However, the matter of the banned outfit will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ Cambridge Announces June 2021 Results for Pakistani O-Level and IGSCE Students

“The matter of unbanning the party and removing names of party leadership from the 4th schedule will be discussed during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today),” he added.

Commenting on Pakistan’s historic win over India, the minister said:

It was a historic moment for Pakistan cricket. Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Rizwan Khan played outstandingly.

ALSO READ NEPRA Clarifies Why Electricity Prices Have Surged Recently

Note that Sheikh Rashid had announced the release of 350 TLP activists after successful talks with the outlawed organization.