Sindh Govt to Construct a Bridge Over Indus River at Khairpur Nathan Shah

The Sindh government has decided to connect Khairpur Nathan Shah and Kandiaro with a bridge over the Indus River to improve the traffic flow between the two cities and surrounding areas.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced this while chairing the 34th Public-Private Partnership (PPP) meeting at the CM House on Monday.

CM Murad noted that the Works and Services Department has worked out a detailed plan in this regard.

The project will provide a direct link between Khairpur Nathan Shah and Kandiaro by constructing a bridge over Indus River to improve traffic flows between the two major cities and surrounding areas.

The chief minister said that the project would significantly reduce the travel distance between the two major cities.

He added that the Larkana-Gambat Bridge is located upstream of the said project at a distance of 181 km and will save 131 km of travel. Similarly, the Dadu-Moro Bridge downstream is located at 122 km and will save 72 km of travel.

The bridge will stretch from Sita Village on the Indus Highway near Khairpur Nathan Shah to Kandiaro’s Kamal Dero village near the National Highway (N5).