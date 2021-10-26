Xiaomi 12 to Have Smaller Bezels and Punch-Hole Camera: Leak

Now that 2021 is about to end, Xiaomi’s next flagship launch should be right around the corner. This flagship is expected to be called Xiaomi 12 and the popular tipster Digital Chat Station has just given us an idea of how it will look like.0

According to the tipster, Xiaomi 12 is going to have a higher screen-to-body ratio, which means smaller bezels. In addition to the narrow side bezels, it will also have a slight curve and a smaller chin. The phone will also have a smaller punch-hole camera, according to the leak.

All of this is essentially a no-brainer when it comes to flagship phones. This is because almost all flagship phones these days come with narrow bezels, but they often struggle to reduce the chin. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to change this around with a tiny chin that matches with the narrow side and top bezels.

Going by these details, Xiaomi 12 will likely have a full-screen display, except for the punch-hole camera. However, the report does not mention whether these changes are for the base Xiaomi 12 or the 12 Pro.

Last year, the Mi 11 became official soon after the Snapdragon 888 was announced, becoming the first phone in the world to feature Qualcomm’s new high-end SoC. Now the Snapdragon 898 is expected to break cover in December this year and we expect Xiaomi 12 to follow suit, being the first to feature the new chipset.