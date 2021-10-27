FBR Signs MoU With KP’s Board of Revenue & Estate for Data Sharing

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reached an agreement with the Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to mutually share specified data, helping them improve their respective tax collection activities.

In this connection, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a ceremony at the FBR Headquarters on Wednesday. Senior Member, Board of Revenue and Estate, KP, Zafar Shah and Member IT, FBR, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio signed the MoU. The ceremony was attended by Member (FATE) FBR, Chief (FATE)/Director Media FBR, Chief IT (BDT), and other officers of the two organizations.

Under the agreement, the organizations will share specified digital data, including land/property ownership and agricultural income, with each other. It envisages developing integrated IT-based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in the future.

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third-party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in the tax collection system. For this purpose, several agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.

The agreement with the KP Board will help FBR build further on its vision to improve efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and to promote digital integration.