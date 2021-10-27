Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES ([email protected]) held its 17th [email protected] ICT Awards on the 23rd of October, 2021 at a local hotel in Karachi.

The Chief Guest of the [email protected] ICT Awards ceremony was the Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque. The Guest of Honor was Wendy Gilmore – Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Other notable guests included Junaid Imam – Member IT, Zarrar Khan – Chief Business Services Officer at PTCL Business Solutions, Bilal Mahmood – MD at Contour Software, Osman Nasir – MD at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the [email protected] Central Executive Committee.

The annual [email protected] ICT Awards aim to provide recognition to the technology innovators of Pakistan by providing them an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure through ongoing promotional activities.

There were 10 main categories and 42 subcategories this year against which [email protected] received over 350 applications, not only from bigger cities but all across the country. These submissions were then evaluated by 52 esteemed judges with phenomenal expertise in their relevant fields.

[email protected] says it strongly believes that innovation thrives at all levels. Among the applicants, [email protected] welcomed big companies, small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs as well as students of various age groups.

To highlight its champions and honor their hard work and courage, [email protected] came forward with the vision of the “Illuminating the Tech SuperStars” for the 2020-21 [email protected] ICT Awards.

[email protected] has also extended its gratitude to PTCL Business Solutions as the Title Sponsor and Contour Software as the Platinum Sponsor for this year’s edition of the [email protected] ICT Awards.

The association has also thanked Gold Sponsor – ConsoliAds, and Silver Sponsors – NdcTech, Ibex Global, and Gaditek for their colossal support in celebrating the champions.

[email protected] has thanked the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) as well for being the “Strategic Partner”, not only for this event but several other initiatives as well.

The Chief Guest of the [email protected] ICT Awards Ceremony, Syed Amin ul Haque – Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, congratulated the position holders and applauded [email protected] for its role in uniting the IT & ITES industry.

The Honorable Minister also regarded [email protected] as the voice of the industry and declared it a Strategic Partner in the Prime Minister’s IT Taskforce, policy-making, and international branding.

Chairman [email protected], Badar Khushnood, praised the winners and runners-up of the [email protected] ICT Awards on this occasion and remarked that [email protected] did not only strive to work for policymaking and global representation of Pakistan’s tech sector, but was also driven to play an integral part in bringing to light the talent, creativity, and innovation of the Pakistani IT Industry.

The Guest of Honor, Wendy Gilmour – Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, also expressed her excitement for the tech innovation happening in Pakistan and complimented the champions for their grit and passion for excellence.

Another important milestone celebrated during the Awards ceremony was Pakistan’s growth of USD 2 Billion in IT & ITES exports, in the presence of the Federal IT Minister, Member IT, senior industry representatives, and [email protected] Central Executive Committee.

This year, [email protected] also conducted 5 insightful roundtable meetings on the event day in the afternoon. The topics for these roundtables were Skilled HR Development, Ease of Doing Business, Diversity & Inclusion, Innovation in FinTech & Digital Payments, and eCommerce.

The meetings were attended by several industry experts, community leaders, and experienced IT and ecosystem players.

The position holders of [email protected] ICT Awards are not only celebrated at the national level, they also get to represent Pakistan internationally at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards every year.

Over the last two decades, [email protected] ICT Award winners have won numerous gold and merit awards at APICTA while competing with 15 other prominent economies, including Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region!

Presenting the Tech Superstars for the Year 2020-21:

[email protected] ICT Awards have created a legacy that takes pride in the transparency and rigor of its evaluation process which truly brings out the best in the applicants.

The association has always prioritized the integrity of the award and it is given only to the deserving participants upon following strict and detailed evaluation criteria by the judges.

The subcategories that did not have any position holders this year are Digital Marketing & Advertising, Education, Agriculture, Transport, Digital Government, Big Data, R&D and Resources, Energy & Utilities.