Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Edition is Coming to Pakistan

The market is abuzz with the hoopla surrounding 5G-enabled smartphones and realme has flexed its muscles at just the right time. The brand is gearing up to bring a seismic shift in the smartphone market with its latest realme GT Master Edition that is packed with features that will surely make it slay the 5G flagship line-up.

The realme GT Master Edition is the flagship offering by realme, as part of their GT line-up of 5G smartphones, and has been picked by VideoWaliSarkar as the Smartphone of the Year.

The title of Smartphone of the Year by one of the biggest technology YouTube-rs of Pakistan further testifies about the action-packed features that realme GT Master Edition has to offer.

The smartphone is a marvel of 5G-enabled technology and encapsulates all the top-notch features that people expect from a flagship smartphone. From design to the chipset, from display to the battery, and then the camera, the realme GT Master Edition is going to stun people and shake the industry.

An Award-winning Vegan Leather Design by Naoto Fuksawa – Made to Turn Heads

realme GT Master Edition’s design has been crafted by Naoto Fukasawa, the world’s renowned industrial designer who has inspired the look from a suitcase.

The back, made of vegan leather is sturdy and entices the travel bug in all of us. This gives the phone a super slim and sleek look making it really lightweight to carry around. The realme GT Master Edition’s design has also won the prestigious iF Design Award for its futuristic yet minimalistic look.

A Fiery Performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor

The realme GT Master Edition is sure to give an ultra-fast gaming performance, thanks to its SD778G 5G chipset that adopts the 6nm advance process.

To unleash peak performance, the processor also has a GT Mode that clocks blazing fast speeds of gaming all the while keeping the smartphone cool with its heat dissipation mechanism. The realme GT Master Edition promises professional-level gaming, all within a smartphone.

A 120Hz Ultra-smooth Super AMOLED Display

Let your imaginations run wild because a classic gaming experience has to come with a similar display. The realme GT Master Edition brings you just that with its 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

Since the device is all about Master Speed, it also offers a Master Display – the best mixture of smooth and immersive viewership that enraptures your imaginations in just the perfect way.

A 65W SuperDart Charge – So the Fun Lasts Longer

The realme GT Master Edition is rightly called a Master of features as it has the fastest charging capability with the 65W SuperDart charge. The 4,300mAh battery hardly tires and when it runs out, it is charged back up super fast with the 65W SuperDart charge.

Stunning Photography with the 64MP Street Photography Camera

A flagship smartphone should have a flagship-level photography experience, because why not top it off with all the stunning features?

The realme GT Master Edition will be a favorite amongst photographers with its 64MP Street Photography Camera, making it a must-have in every hand. Not just that, for selfie lovers it sports a 32MP Selfie Camera too.

So, keep your eyes and ears open for the Smartphone of the Year realme GT Master Edition because it is just around the corner. It is a phone that will be pocket-friendly and pocket-worthy, so hold onto your horses.