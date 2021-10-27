WhatsApp History Can Now be Transferred Between iPhones and Non-Samsung Phones

WhatsApp has allowed chat transfer between iPhones and Androids for a while now, but that feature was limited to Samsung phones only. This feature is now extending to any Android phone running Android 12.

Since Android 12 is still not widely available to everyone at the moment, it will be a few months before you can use this feature. Android 12 should become available to a lot more people around the world by the end of the year. For now, it will stay limited to Samsung and Google Pixel phones.

Transferring chats between an iPhone and Android phone is quite simple. All you need to do is connect your iPhone and Android phone via a USB-C cable. You will be prompted with the initial setup on the Android phone which will ask you to scan a QR code on the iPhone. Scanning the QR code will launch WhatsApp and move all your chats, media, documents, etc to your Android phone.

Google says that it has worked closely with WhatsApp to allow a safe and secure file transfer between phones. Your chat data will remain protected and no one else will have access to your information and files.

Once the data has been moved from an iPhone to Android, the iPhone will no longer receive messages from that point on.