PM Appoints Economic Affairs Minister as New ECC Chairman

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed the Minister of Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, as the new Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

An official document revealed that the Prime Minister (PM) ‘has been pleased to reconstitute the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet with immediate effect’.

The committee will comprise the Minister of Economic Affair as the Chairman, and the Ministers of Communication, Energy, Industries and Production, Interior, Law and Justice, Maritime Affairs, National Food Security and Research, Planning Development and Reform, Privatization, Railway, and Water Resources as members.

As per the document, twenty officials, including the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, will attend meetings on special invitation by the Chairman as a rule.