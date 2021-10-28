Range Rover 2022 Retains its Classy Style With a Myriad of Design Changes

The poster child for the luxurious SUVs around the world, Range Rover has finally been revealed to the world in its 2022 model form. Although the vehicle is barely any different on the surface from the previous generation, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Jaguar-Land Rover Gerry McGovern said that the similarities have been kept intensionally.

Advertisement

That is not to say, however, that the vehicle is old in any way, as the 2021 Range Rover packs a myriad of changes over the previous model. Let us go over the improvements one by one:

Design:

Although the new Range Rover does not look much different, it certainly looks much smoother and cleaner, compared to the previous model and other SUVs in the same segment. Talking about the vehicle’s design, McGovern said that it is “clean, reductive, and free from excessive line work,” which is reflected through its smooth body panels.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Lands in Trouble for Charging Excess GST Illegally

The front is mostly the same, apart from a slightly revised bumper design, which is more minimalistic than before. On the side, the door handles are kept flush with the smooth-flowing door design of the vehicle. Other distinctive features include 23-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out A, B, C, and D pillars, and a smooth silver trim on the sides of front passenger doors.

The rear-end of the vehicle is quite different from the previous generations. Everything is sleeker and more subdued, while the rear bumper is almost non-existent, which is certainly a unique design element. The taillight design has become sleeker and more contemporary, but the forward-slanted tail-hatch design remains true to its roots. The two sharkfin antennas on top are a slightly strange design choice.

The overall minimalist approach adapted for the new Range Rover’s design is certainly welcome, as it makes the SUV look even more handsome than before.

Advertisement

Interior:

Like the exterior, the interior is also an evolution of the old design that entails more facilities and sophistication. Clean, classic, and elegant, the interior of the new Range Rover is one of the most good-looking and relaxing out of all vehicles in its class.

The interior features a larger and more advanced infotainment unit, touch-sensitive controls with haptic feedback, a shift knob instead of a shift dial, an all-digital driver’s display, and several other new features, but the most significant improvement in the new interior is third-row seating, which is offered in the Long Wheel Base (LWB) version only.

Prior to the incoming model, the Range Rover was at a disadvantage as compared to its competitors such as Mercedes Benz GLS, BMW X7, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and Cadillac Escalade, as all of them offer 3rd-row seating, whereas the Range Rover didn’t.

ALSO READ Al-Haj to Begin Importing Proton X70 CKD Kits in December

This is likely to give the SUV a huge leg-up as it will add practicality to an already enticing vehicle. Overall, as always, the new Range Rover is a great place to travel thousands of miles in.

Mechanicals:

The new Range Rover shall be offered with several powertrains: a turbocharged 3.0-liter 6-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt hybrid assistance, that delivers 395 horsepower (hp) and 550 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and the same engine with a plugin hybrid electric motor which, combined with the petrol engine in the P440e variant, makes 434 hp and in P510e variant, puts out 503 hp.

It will also be offered with two turbocharged 3.0-liter 6-cylinder diesel engines. The D300 variant puts out 296 hp and 650 Nm of torque, while the D350 makes 345 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

The flagship powertrain is the new twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine that makes 523 hp and 750 Nm of torque. All engines are mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox that power all four wheels. An all-electric version has also been promised, but will not arrive before 2024.

ALSO READ This is How You Can Do an Electrical Tune-Up of Your Car

The Range Rover comes standard with active air suspension that is equally helpful on and off the road. Plus, the vehicle’s new Flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex) allows it to be just as capable of an off-roader as its ancestors.

With the addition of equipment such as rear-wheel steering and anti-roll bars integrated into the chassis, the new Range Rover is claimed to be incredibly easy to drive in any road or traffic condition.

Features

The Range Rover competes with some of the most luxurious SUVs, in the world, which implies that it has all the modern features befitting a limousine.

The SUV can be had with 4, 5, and 7-seat options. The 4-seat option (in LWB only) is offered with a digital control panel exclusive for rear-seat ambiance, heated, ventilated, power-operated, massaging seats, a separate climate control system, and 11.4″ full HD screens.

Other features include a 13.7″ instrumental panel, 13.1″ floating infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, a cool-box, a premium 1600 Watts 35 speaker Meridian stereo system, and a host of other luxurious features.

Advertisement

Price

Given that the Range Rover competes with the most premium vehicles in the market, it is also priced as such. The vehicle starts from around $105,000 and goes all the way up to $165,000 when equipped with all the bells and whistles.

However, the Range Rover carries such a huge price tag for all the luxury, brand value, comfort, and added practicality that it offers.