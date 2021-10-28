Telenor Pakistan Posts Solid Third Quarter Results

Telenor Pakistan reported another quarter of solid performance despite increased COVID-19 impact from lockdowns. The company reported its Q3 revenues of PKR 26.7 billion, up from PKR 25.3 billion it reported during the same period last year.

Telenor Pakistan said that its revenue for the three-month period ending September 30th, 2021 witnessed a 5.5% YoY growth (in local currency).

As per the financial report, published moments ago, the subscription and traffic revenues increased by 7%, mainly due to subscriber growth and increased data revenues.

During the quarter, 48,000 subscriptions were added to the network while the total subscriber base stood at 48.9 million, which is 6% higher than it was at the same time last year.

Data revenues for Telenor Pakistan grew by 35% YoY.

The company said that its opex increased by 7% due to higher energy prices and sales and marketing spend. EBITDA increased by 7% as a result of the solid growth in subscription and traffic revenues.

Below are financial highlights for Telenor Pakistan: