Facebook is Testing Wallet Integration for WhatsApp

Social media giant Facebook started testing its Novi cryptocurrency wallet earlier this week. Just a few days after the tests began, WABetaInfo has spotted evidence of the Novi wallet’s integration into WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo’s report, Facebook is testing Novi wallet’s support for WhatsApp which will let users send and receive payments directly through the app. The screenshot below shows the evidence spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

The screenshot shows how Novi’s integration will let WhatsApp users add their bank accounts or link a card to their WhatsApp accounts. It will also let you withdraw money into the bank account and see your transactions and balance. However, only the code for this feature has been integrated for internal testing. Hence, it is not possible to use the service right now.

Facebook has expressed interest in integrating the Novi wallet into its family of apps, but this is the first time it has been spotted in an app. The company started a small-scale pilot test that lets users send and receive money through the stablecoin called “Pax Dollar (USDP)”. It does not let you trade in Facebook’s own crypto Diem as of yet.

WABetaInfo says that it is unclear when the feature will become public. It is also possible that Novi wallet’s WhatsApp integration never sees the light of the day since there are “a lot of regulations” that have to be complied with.