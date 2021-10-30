Pakistan Halal Authority’s Operational Rules Finally Approved After 5 Years

The federal cabinet has finally approved operational rules for Pakistan Halal Authority after a delay of almost five years. The federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, said that this approval is a milestone for his ministry.

He tweeted:

Alhamdulilah another Milestone achieved today by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Halal Authority Rules and Regulations pending since 2016 approved by Federal Cabinet. PHA is ready to enter the global Halal Market of over $750 billion.

He said that this development could help Pakistan enter the huge international market of halal food.

Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) officials said that the halal market has emerged as a strong commercial arena for billions of Muslims around the world.

Established under the Minister for Science and Technology via an Act of Parliament in 2016, the PHA essentially promotes trade and commerce in halal food products and indicates the halal status of edible and non-edible products with a stamp.

It also monitors the domestic market and the products that are imported and ensures compliance with global, regional, and national laws on halal products and services. The PHA is also in the process of cooperating with other Islamic countries to boost research and development in this arena.