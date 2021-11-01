PM Imran Orders Authorities to Reduce Prices of All Items

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the overall economic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister said, “Like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.”

“Stabilizing macroeconomic indicators in the country is government’s top priority to spurring economic growth,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to the common man.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed about the overall economic situation in the country. The Prime Minister was also apprised of the inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Minister, Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister, Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister, Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Finance, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqir, along with concerned senior officers.

Meanwhile, Aqeel Karim Dhedi held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting discussed the overall economic situation in the country. Advisor on Finance, Shaukat Tarin, was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said, “We are focused on lasting economic stability in the country. Despite COVID-19, the government has been successful to carry on medium to long-term economic reforms, and as a result, our economic profile is stable,” he added.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of growth in the large-scale manufacturing sector that will bring employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government’s measures for the economic revival in the country. He termed them having far-reaching positive impacts on the industrial growth and economic growth of the country.