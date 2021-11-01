Redmi Smart Band Pro Launched with 1.47″ AMOLED and Over 110 Workout Modes

About a year after the original, Redmi has updated its Smart Band wearable lineup with the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Being the pro model, it comes with more features and better hardware than before though in terms of design, it almost looks like the Mi Band 6.

Advertisement

Upfront, there is a 1.47-inch AMOLED display protected by 2.5D tempered glass while the body is made from polycaprolactam. The display has a maximum brightness of 450 nits and a pixel density of 282 PPI. The watch can survive up to 50 meters underwater thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance.

The wearable is loaded with a range of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, a heart rate monitor, a light sensor for automatic brightness, and more. Using all these sensors, the watch is able to track more than 110 types of workouts and 15 of those are professional modes. There is also a SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracker onboard.

It can also track stress levels, female health, sleep quality, and more. There are over 50 watch faces but you can also add your own through your phone.

The 200 mAh battery charges through a small magnetic cable and keeps the watch going through 14 days of normal use. The battery saver mode will take it up to 20 days.

Xiaomi has not revealed pricing or availability yet, but we expect to hear more over the upcoming weeks.