Royole FlexPai 3 Shows Up in Official-Looking Images

Royole FlexPai was the first foldable phone to grace the smartphone industry. It was not the best foldable phone out there, but it was updated a year later with the Royole FlexPai 2, which improved on most of its shortcomings.

Fast forward to 2021, it seems that we are about to get the third installment of the FlexPai series, as revealed by the reputable tipster Evan Blass. He has shared an official-looking image of the Royole FlexPai 3 which shows the device from all angles. We saw the design before on TENAA earlier this year, but this render gives us a much better look.

It appears that Royole’s new foldable will stick to the outward folding design, quite like its predecessors. This means that there will be no secondary screen on this device, but a pop-up selfie camera, which would be a first for foldable phones. There is a square-shaped dual camera setup on the back with an LED unit and an equally sized cutout on the opposite side so the phone can close completely flat.

According to the TENAA listing from earlier this year, the FlexPai 3 will have a 7.2-inch main screen, a 3,360 mAh battery, Android-based OS, and 5G compatibility. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port at the bottom.

We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as these are only early leaks at the moment.