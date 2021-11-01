Xiaomi is Crowdfunding an Affordable Smartwatch With an AMOLED Screen

Xiaomi has started crowdfunding a new smartwatch on its Youpin platform dubbed the Hey Plus Watch. It’s the brand’s first smartwatch as the company has only released fitness bands in the past including the Hey Plus Smartband and the Hey Plus 1S, both of which had AMOLED screens.

The Hey Plus Watch also has an AMOLED screen like its siblings. It’s a 1.78-inch full-screen display with ultra-thin bezels and rounded corners. The middle frame is made out of aluminum but the straps are silicon and the whole watch weighs about 38g.

Like any other smartwatch, this one is also loaded with a variety of sensors including blood oxygen detection, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, breathing training, and more. There are over 100 sports modes as well and easy online payment features. The watch will also sync your notifications and give you message reminders from a range of chatting apps.

As for battery life, the Hey Plus Watch can last up to 21 days in the Heavy Use mode but this can be extended up to 29 days in the Typical Use mode.

The wearable is already up for crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s Youpin platform for only $62. It will start shipping during December this year with a variety of colorful straps to choose from.