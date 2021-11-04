CDA Seals Sir Syed Memorial Complex

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the Sir Syed Memorial Complex in sector G-5/1 Islamabad. This step has been taken after the decision of CDA not to extend the lease period and cancel the allotment with immediate effect. A letter subject “Cancelation of plot no. 19 measuring 11,666 square yards allocated to Sir Syed Memorial in sector G-5/1 Islamabad” said that the lease expired on 26 September 2021.

It is worth mentioning that this is the only memorial in the name of “Sir Syed Ahmed Khan” in Pakistan. The land was given to the Sir Syed Memorial Society in 1988 on a 99-year lease renewable after every 33 years to build a Public Library, a Reading Room, a Museum, and an Auditorium for public benefit to honor the memory of the late Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The memorial was built by the Society with the aid of private and public donations. The Islamabad Museum displaying ancient artifacts worth billions of rupees was established in the Memorial Building in 2002.

The President of the Sir Syed Memorial Society, Syed Ahmed Masood, while talking to ProPakistani said that the operation was conducted without any prior notice and without giving any reason for the cancelation in spite of the fact that the Society had written six letters to the CDA between 2018 to September 2021 requesting an extension of the lease, without a single response from the CDA.

He said that after receiving the notice, the Society filed an appeal to the CDA Board according to Section 20 of the Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations 2005, which allows the allottee one year to redress any shortcomings. The appeal has to be heard by the full Board of the CDA. No such meeting of the CDA Board has taken place since the appeal was lodged last week, he told.

A staff member of the Society, Nasir Mahmood, confirmed to ProPakistani that the CDA sealed the building despite a Writ Petition and two Civil Miscellaneous Applications having been filed by the Society’s lawyers in the IHC with a hearing scheduled for 8 November 2021.