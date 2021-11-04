Huawei Mate 50 May Launch in Early 2022 with Snapdragon 898

Huawei Mate 50’s launch has been ambiguous the whole year due to supply constraints and the US ban. We have seen several reports earlier pointing at possible launch dates but one thing common among them is that the launch has been delayed to 2022.

Now a newer report from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station says that Huawei’s next flagship series will launch in Q1 2022. The tipster did not mention a precise launch date, but if previous reports are anything to go by, then we can expect a March 2022 launch.

Huawei Mate 50 was originally rumored to launch sometime during 2020 but given how the P50 lineup was significantly delayed to July 2021, we are expecting the same to happen with the Mate 50 series.

The Mate 50 will likely sport Qualcomm’s next-in-line flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898. However, unlike other smartphones featuring the same chipset with 5G, the Mate 50 will possibly feature 4G connectivity only due to the US ban.

The phone is also expected to offer an LTPO display that is able to adjust its screen refresh rate to save battery. This means that we will also get to see a 120Hz display. It will also come with satellite connectivity which will be used when a cellular network is not available, just like the iPhone 13. Huawei will be using the Beidou Satellite System for this feature.