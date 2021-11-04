Pakistan to Develop Trade Ties With Neighbors and Promote Foreign Investment

Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday). Advisor on Finance briefed the Prime Minister on the overall economic situation.

The commerce advisor briefed the Prime Minister regarding his recent visit to Turkmenistan for improving connectivity in the region for maximum economic gains. He also apprised the Prime Minister about his upcoming visit to Iran and its role in improving prospects of regional connectivity and bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Prime Minister emphasized improving trade with regional countries as it would help in increasing exports.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is providing all possible support to foreign investors through the “Ease of doing Business” policy.