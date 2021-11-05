Mercantile Launches the New iPhone 13 Line-Up in Pakistan

Mercantile has launched the new iPhone 13 line-up with the official warranty in Pakistan. The distributor is offering the complete new iPhone line-up including iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at 500+ retail locations across Pakistan.

Redesigned inside and out, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, and the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in four stunning finishes – graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

The innovative and elegant iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone across Pakistan. Powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come in five gorgeous new colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Furthermore, Mercantile is offering the all-new iPad mini featuring an all-screen design, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and Center Stage. The company is also offering the all-new iPad featuring the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, and True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Mercantile Pacific, Singapore, is a leading mobile phone distribution company that was appointed as the official regional distributor in Pakistan and Afghanistan by Apple in 2019. Mercantile Pacific has an ever-growing portfolio of customers, partners, and suppliers. To expand its network in Pakistan, the company signed up with Airlink Communication.