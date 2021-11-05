These are the New Dates for PAPS Auto Show

After a lot of speculation and wait on the part of the car enthusiasts, the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has announced the new dates for the much anticipated PAPS 2022 Auto Show.

According to the latest update, the show will now be held from 21 till 23 January 2022. Booth booking, Visitor Delegation registration, and other information can be had from the PAPS official website.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in July 2021 but had to be delayed twice due to concerns regarding COVID-19. After the first delay, the show was moved from July to November, but now it has been moved to January next year. The event will be held at Karachi Expo Center.

For the past several years, the event has been taking place every year. It includes various popular automakers that display new passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. The parts and accessories manufacturers also participate in the event, but the highlight of the event is always the new vehicles on display for enthusiasts, analysts, and the general public.

The PAPS 2022 is expected to include an intriguing selection of new vehicles that will draw huge crowds, whose interest will possibly encourage the automakers to launch a number of new cars.