Sindh Wastes Over 750,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 750,000 doses of a number of Coronavirus vaccines have gone to waste due to the negligence of Sindh’s health and population welfare ministry.

Advertisement

According to details, as many as 760,935 doses were wasted because the provincial health department failed to store the vaccines at the required temperature in the cold chain storage.

ALSO READ PIA Achieves Highest-Ever Safety Ratings From SAFA

The 760,935 doses included 220,675 doses of Sinovac, 170,675 doses of Sinopharm, 70,876 doses of PakVac, 23,096 doses of AstraZeneca, 10,675 doses of Moderna, 10,178 doses of Pfizer, and 85 doses of Sputnik.

The number of wasted doses of Coronavirus vaccines in Sindh exceeds way beyond the 2% limit imposed of vaccine wastage imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

These wasted COVID-19 vaccines’ doses could have been used to inoculate hundreds of thousands of citizens of Sindh against the Coronavirus, which has infected 471,205 and killed 7,580 people in the province so far.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces 100,000 Jobs in Govt Departments

Officials at the provincial health department have claimed that these vaccine doses were wasted due to the mishandling of the healthcare staff deployed at the Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) all over Sindh.

Advertisement

Besides, 123 people across Sindh experienced side effects after receiving the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine while only 10 people province-wide faced any adverse events after vaccination.