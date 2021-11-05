Punjab Announces 100,000 Jobs in Govt Departments

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, has approved hiring on the 100,000 vacant posts in various public departments across the province.

The Punjab government spokesperson, Hasan Khawar, announced this in a press conference on Thursday.

While addressing media, he stated that the Chief Minister had decided to fill 33,000 vacancies in the School Education Departments, (16,000 of them to be filled in the first phase), 2,600 vacancies in the Higher Education Department (HED), 1,200 vacant posts in the primary healthcare department, and 3,500 in colleges (teaching interns).

Further, the provincial government will hire 12,000 police constables, 4,000 patwaris, and 3,500 CTIs, the spokesperson said, adding that the government will also fill 6,000 vacant posts in Specialized Healthcare Department, 4,000 in the Prisons Departments and 1200 positions in civil defense.

The SACM further stated that CM Buzdar had taken stern notice of the problems faced by the doctors and also passed the directive of paying their salaries without any delay.

He said that the Chief Minister had also directed start the necessary process to fill vacant posts in housing, public health engineering, local government, and other departments.

Note that the Punjab government had recently announced to recruit 1,000 staff nurses in various hospitals on the directives of CM Buzdar.