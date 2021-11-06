Pfizer’s Antiviral Pill Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19 by 89%

Pfizer Inc. revealed on Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for coronavirus reduces the rate of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in high-risk adults.

Following this development, Pfizer stopped the trial study of the antiviral pill and is planning to ask Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and international regulators to authorize the pill as soon as possible.

The results of the study are more promising than Merck’s pill, Molnupiravir, which cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by roughly 50 percent in adults at risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

Full trial data is not available from both Pfizer and Merck, however, Pfizer is planning to submit its data for the pill to FDA to allow its use as part of the emergency use application it launched in October.

Pfizer’s pill, which will be called Paxlovid, will be given in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir. There will be three pills given twice daily to the patient.

According to Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla the company is in talks with 90 countries for supply contracts for its pill.

“Our goal is that everyone in the world would be able to have it as quickly as possible,” Bourla said.