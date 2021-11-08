Free Fire – ‘We are Free Fire Survivors’ Is Spreading Like Wildfire Nationwide

After a successful launch of the campaign in Karachi, Free Fire took to Dean’s Mall Peshawar and hosted an amazing event. There were numerous games being played throughout the day with various valuable prizes. The prize pool was up to PKR 7 million!

Some of those games included Emote Battle, Sharp Shooter, Free Fire Stories, etc. The best thing about the event is that both children and young adults can participate in these games.

Free Fire is the most downloaded battle royale game in the world (over 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store). ‘We are Free Fire Survivors’ is a nationwide campaign launched by Free Fire.



iPads, Wireless Earphones, JBL speakers, and much more were up for grabs for the participants. Exciting games were introduced which included Sharp Shooter, Run to Win, Emote Battle, Lucky Draw, and Free Fire Stories.

The winning team of Peshawar, Team PS, was rewarded PKR 350,000 for the amazing display they put on the event day.

Moving on, Free Fire is visiting Lahore on Sunday, 14th November 2021. There are going to be many amazing games along with prizes for the participants. The Lahore tour details are as follows.

Free Fire Lahore Tour

Lahore at Packages Mall – 14th November

Stay Tuned on Free Fire’s Social Media Platforms

