KP to Introduce New School Monitoring System

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is launching a new monitoring system in schools across the province to improve the quality of education, Associated Press Pakistan (APP) reported on Sunday.

A senior official of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) told the state-run news agency that the new system would stop wrong postings. Teachers will have to teach on their actual posts.

The ESED official said that an effective e-transfer policy had been introduced to ensure merit and transparency in transfers and postings, and now all transfers and postings are being made online.

Talking about out-of-school children, the officer said that a double shift program had been launched to accommodate as many out-of-school children across the province as possible.

In the first phase of the program, 3,000 children have been enrolled in 120 schools, while over 400 more schools have been selected for the second phase, and later the number of such schools would be reached to 1000.

Among other important initiatives in the education sector, the KP government has introduced School Bag Act so that students will not have to carry heavy school bags, the official said.

Further, students Facilitation Centers have also been established at all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) of the province where students get all facilities under the roof of the same building.

The provincial government has also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Coded Minds and HOPE organizations to launch the Smart Schools’ Education Program in public schools.