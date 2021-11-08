Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Sharply Declines in Q3 2021

Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan and Gallup Pakistan have issued their report on ‘Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)’ for Q3 2021.

Advertisement

The CCI declined sharply to 70.8 points in Q3 2021, compared to 88.90 points in Q2 2021, translating into a 19.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) decrease. This deterioration in sentiment is driven by weakening macroeconomic indicators, primarily an increase in inflation and PKR depreciation.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Iran Pledge to Boost Bilateral Trade to $5 Billion

Consumers are perceiving these declining indicators as signals for further deterioration in their personal and economic conditions. Respondents reported a greater decline in Future Expectations (down by 22.7 percent) compared to the Current Situation (down by 14.9 percent) in this quarter.

During the current quarter, all CCI parameters witnessed an overall decline. Consumers’ sentiments witnessed the largest deterioration in regards to the Economic Condition of the Country (24.1 percent decline) due to weakening macroeconomic indicators.

Unemployment continues to drag consumers’ enthusiasm and remained the most pessimistic parameter (NI = 54.1). The unemployment Situation deteriorated by 21.6 percent q-o-q, with 68 percent of respondents believing that unemployment will increase in the next six months compared to 43 percent in Q2 2021. During Q3 2021 survey, 94 percent of consumers believed that daily essentials have continued to become expensive/very expensive in the last six months compared to 92 percent in Q2 2021.

ALSO READ IMF Deal Will Help Boost Tax Collection in FY22: Finance Advisor

Nauman Lakhani, Country Lead of Dun & Bradstreet in Pakistan, stated,

The seventh issue of Pakistan Consumer Confidence depicts a sharp decrease in CCI Q3 2021 to 70.8, after a slight recovery in Q2 2021. Recent weakening in macroeconomic indicators such as rising inflation and currency depreciation have hurt consumer expectations. All CCI parameters declined Q-o-Q, which reflects increasing concerns amongst consumers.

Bilal Ijaz Gilani, Executive Director Gallup Pakistan, added,

Consumer Confidence has taken a turn for the worse in the latest Quarterly CCI, mostly because of continued inflation in the country, together with an uneven growth story emerging. Whereas the large manufacturing and export numbers are improving, small traders and daily wagers’ economic situation has failed to pick, widening the gulf between beneficiaries and losers of the growth. Recent government moves such as PMs Relief plan of subsidizing food commodities, therefore in our assessment a right move. Whether it is enough to shore up consumer confidence, our next quarter survey would reveal.

ALSO READ Inflation Will Prevail For the Next 6 Months: The Economist

The CCI report has been developed by assessing Consumers’ Confidence about the economy as well as their personal financial situation. The Index covers four key parameters, i.e., Household Financial Situation, Country’s Economic Condition, Unemployment, and Household Savings. The Index reflects ‘Current Situation’ (economic changes witnessed in the last six months), as well as ‘Future Expectations’ (changes expected for next six months) of consumers across the country.

Advertisement

The CCI ranges from 0 to 200, with 100 as the neutral value. A score of less than 100 indicates pessimism, while a score of more than 100 indicates optimism.