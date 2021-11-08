Snapdragon 898 Likely to Launch on November 30

Qualcomm’s next-in-line flagship smartphone chip is expected to be called the Snapdragon 898 and we may see it by the end of this month. This is because Qualcomm has officially announced its Tech Summit event without revealing what’s coming.

The Tech Summit is set to kick off on November 30 and will last until December 2, 2021. This is accompanied by a large banner that shows a speed boat tracing the infinity sign in the water with “More to come, soon!” near the bottom. There is no extra info, no hints, and no teasers here.

However, given Qualcomm’s track record, we are likely to see the latest and greatest flagship chip for Android phones, the Snapdragon 898 (unconfirmed name). Keynotes usually happen on the first day of a convention, so we can safely assume that the SD898 is launching on November 30.

Rumors about this chip have been floating around for a while already and the Xiaomi 12 will likely be the first phone to feature it around the end of December.

Thanks to older reports, we already know the possible specs for the SD898. It will likely have a prime ARM Cortex X2 CPU core running at 3.0 GHz with three Cortex-A710 performance cores at 2.5 GHz and four efficiency cores based on Cortex-A510 at 1.79 GHz. The chip will be using Samsung’s 4nm process.

Its GPU is expected to be the Adreno 730 which is rumored to bring a performance improvement of 20% over the previous generation. We may also see the X65 5G modem.