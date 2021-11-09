vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM and Bigger Battery

vivo has announced the launch of its latest Y series smartphone, the vivo Y21, in Pakistan. The smartphone arrives with 4GB + 1GB extended RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and an 18W Fast Charge – all in a super slim body.

The newly launched smartphone is ideal for users who are looking for a budget-friendly device with sufficient battery capacity, strong memory, and a trendy design.

Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, said, “vivo’s Y series is known for catering to consumers from all walks of life. At vivo, we analyze the needs of our consumers through market research and then design a product best suited for them. With vivo Y21, we bring you a smartphone that not only looks appealing but is a dependable performer.”

The Y21 flaunts an 8.0mm super-slim body equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and easy unlocking. The all-new Y21, with a superior design, is more compact and comfortable to hold being 0.4mm thinner and 10g lighter than its predecessor.

The middle frame of the device is highlighted by the arc and the corners appear to be at a right angle, giving it a professional appearance. The stylish build also features a 6.51” HD+ Halo Display for a supreme viewing experience.

vivo Y21 features a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charge and Type-C charging port. Furthermore, it is packed with 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM that eliminates system lags and ensures the smooth functioning of background apps.

It also enables users to switch between multiple apps without experiencing any slowdowns. The Y21 also boasts 64GB ROM and allows up to 1TB of memory expansion for users to store large files permanently.

vivo Y21 comes with a 13MP main camera on the rear for effortless photography in multiple scenarios. It features Bokeh scenarios for creative and stunning shots. The rear camera set-up is also equipped with a 2MP macro camera lens that draws a focus as close as 4cm to capture the minute gems hidden in the surroundings.

Moreover, the 8MP front camera uses the natural face beauty algorithm in the portrait mode and the in-built Aura Screen Light feature produces clear selfies anytime. The portrait mode is also equipped with a Pose Guide that helps users with a variety of fun selfie poses.

Additionally, the camera features a Filter 2.0 for a wider selection of colors for photography and brings HDR imaging to synthesize photos for retention of the dark and bright portions of the image.

Price & Availability

Available in the color hues of Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow, vivo Y21 is now available in Pakistan for PKR 27,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y21 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y21 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y21