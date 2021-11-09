Vivo V23e Arrives With AMOLED Display, 50MP Selfie Camera, and 44W Charging

Vivo V23e is one of the rare phones that bring an unusually high-resolution selfie camera. Most selfie cameras tap out at 16MP or 32MP at max, but the V23e has a whopping 50MP selfie camera onboard. Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a disappointing 60Hz refresh rate. Most phones above $200 pack at least a 90Hz refresh rate these days, so the $375 Vivo V23e has no excuse. The selfie camera is housed in the small waterdrop notch and the optical fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

For its price tag, the Vivo V23e does not bring an upper mid-range chip either, but rather the budget Helio G96 SoC. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The software is preloaded with Android 11 and Vivo’s FunTouch OS 12.

Cameras

The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree FOV, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera setup should be able to record 1080p videos at 60 FPS at the least.

On paper, the 50MP selfie camera should take crisp and detailed photos but we are yet to see reviews.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,050 mAh battery is a bit low compared to the competition, but at least you get 44W super-fast charging. Vivo V23e is available in Vietnam for $375 in Moonlight Shadow and Melody Dawn colors.

Vivo V23e Specifications