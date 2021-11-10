Lahore Citizen Demands ‘Arrest’ of Dengue Mosquitoes

In a bizarre development, a resident of Lahore has filed a complaint with police against dengue mosquitoes for killing people in the city.

Advertisement

Rashid Kamran Butt, a resident of Dograye Kallan at Jallo Mor, approached the Batapur Police Station on Tuesday with an application demanding the arrest of “evil dengue mosquito gang,” that is spreading disease and killing people across the province.

The police did accept his application but refused to lodge a case.

“A large number of dengue patients are facing difficulty in hospitals as beds are already occupied with other dengue patients. Police must inquire about the whereabouts of this gang of dengue mosquitoes and arrest them on war footings,” the application read.

ALSO READ Son of a Mason Tops MDCAT in Sindh

According to the applicant, at least 11 people from his neighborhood are admitted to government hospitals, and it is difficult to keep a count of people admitted to private hospitals.

“I urge the police to register a case against the dengue gang immediately and save the lives of innocent citizens of Lahore,” Butt said while speaking to a news channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Traffic Wardens Arrested For Robbing Citizens Through Massive Fines

Meanwhile, an official of the Batapur Police Station said they had only acknowledged Kamran’s application on humanitarian grounds.

“People are already suffering from COVID-19, dengue, and rising inflation, so this gesture might give them some sort of satisfaction that at least their police stands with them,” they said.

“Otherwise, the application is funny and non-implementable to register an FIR/case against mosquitoes and arrest them as no sane men could think like this,” the officer added.