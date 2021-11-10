Traffic Wardens Arrested For Robbing Citizens Through Massive Fines

Traffic fines are intended to encourage drivers to adhere to traffic rules while the revenue collected from them is transferred to the national exchequer.

However, it has come to light that traffic wardens in Punjab have resorted to illicit means to mint money from citizens on the pretense of serious traffic violations.

A report claims that two traffic wardens in Khushab had printed fake challan books that they were using to issue exorbitant tickets to unsuspecting citizens on petty traffic violations.

Mohammad Iqbal and Muhammad Naeem, the two traffic police officers in question, had issued fake traffic challans to hundreds of motorists and motorcyclists in the city. Instead of going to the exchequer, the money collected from the fines went into the pockets of the two officers.

The duo was exposed when a citizen aggrieved by an enormous challan approached DSP Traffic Khushab and requested to waive off the outrageous ticket issued against a minor traffic violation.

When the DSP checked the record of the ticket, the name of another person—who was rightfully issued a reasonable ticket for a traffic violation— was mentioned.

Shocked by the revelation, the DSP immediately ordered the traffic warden who issued the fake ticket to come to his office. The traffic officer confessed to his misdeeds before the DSP and exposed his partner in crime as well.

DSP Traffic Khushab called the police emergency helpline and both culprits were arrested within minutes. A case was registered against both of them and further investigation to ascertain the real extent of the loss inflicted on the exchequer is underway.

This isn’t the first time traffic wardens in Punjab have been exposed for having fake challan books and making illegal money by issuing innocent automobilists enormous tickets for minor traffic violations.

In August 2019 Zaheer Inam, a traffic police officer of Rawalpindi, was caught red-handed for using a fake challan book. He was later dismissed from service after he was found guilty of the charges leveled against him.