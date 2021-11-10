NA Speaker Terms Pak-Afghan Trade Vital for Regional Prosperity

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said that Afghanistan is passing through a decisive phase in its history and it is incumbent upon Pakistan, being its neighbor, to support Afghanistan as a peaceful and stable country.

He expressed these views while addressing the “8th Focus Discussion on Pakistan and Afghanistan Economic Activity” organized by the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce (PAJCCI) in Islamabad on Wednesday. He affirmed that strengthening trade relations between the two countries would bring prosperity and enhance economic activities in the region.

The Speaker National Assembly made it clear that Pakistan always desired to build relations with Afghanistan and all other countries in the region and beyond on the basis of economic and trade engagements. He reiterated the importance of the Pak-Afghan trade route which carried a heritage of thousands of years.

He informed the participants that a group was constituted under the chairmanship of National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Moeed Yousaf, and Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan. The group, he said, held daily meetings to address shortcomings in the bilateral and transit trade. He maintained that a parliamentary oversight mechanism was adopted to settle bilateral and transit trade issues, following receipt of complaints. Thousands of stuck afghan bound containers were cleared, he underlined.

Asad Qaiser said that representatives of chambers of commerce would be invited in forthcoming Pak-Afghan Friendship Group meetings. He added that a new visa policy was implemented for Afghanistan with facilities for students, patients, and all walks of life.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser urged the traders to submit recommendations to the Parliament for promoting trade between the two countries. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan had mutual interests and challenges that required collective and joint efforts.

President PAJCCI Pakistan, Jawed Bilwani, welcomed the Speaker National Assembly and applauded him for his support and facilitation for Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade. He observed that the potential of the Pak-Afghan trade was worth billions. He said it could benefit the entire region from South to Central Asia that counted 72% of the world population connected through road.