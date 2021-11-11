Commerce Ministry Reveals Top Destinations for Pakistani Exports

The US, UK and China were the top destinations for Pakistan’s exports during the first four months of FY 2021-22, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The exports to China in the first four months of the current fiscal year were recorded at $935 million compared to the $514 million during the same period in the previous year, registering an increase of 82 percent.

The exports to the USA increased by 33 percent from $1,558 million in the first quarter of FY21 to $ 2,080 million in the first quarter of FY22.

Similarly, the exports to the UK also increased by 11 percent as they surged to $742 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal from $669 million during the same period last year.

The overall exports during this time period also increased by $2 billion. The exports during the first quarter of FY22 stood at $9.44 billion compared to the $7.57 billion in the same period last year, an increase of 24.7 percent.

The products contributing to the rise in exports include Men’s garments, which increased by 32 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Moreover, the export of cotton yarn increased by a total of 73 percent, whereas the exports of Home textiles also increase by 22 percent during the same time frame.