Oppo’s First Tablet Appears in a Detailed Leak With Live Images

Last year, we heard rumors that Oppo plans to launch its first tablets and laptops in 2021. But the year is coming to an end and we still don’t have anything of the sort, except for a new detailed leak.

This leak talks about Oppo’s first upcoming tablet, the Oppo Pad (tentative name), and shows live images of the device as well.

The image barely reveals anything, but we can tell that there is no notch in the middle of the screen or a punch-hole on the right side. The tablet is covered by a protective case to hide its design, so there is not much else to talk about here. As for the selfie shooter, it could be somewhere along with the top bezel.

In addition to the images, we also have a pair of leaked screenshots from the tablet’s “About Device” menu. These screenshots reveal that Oppo Pad is powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 SoC with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard. The software will be based on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the screen will measure 11-inch diagonally with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. He also added that the Oppo Pad will ship with an 8,080 mAh battery.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but if older rumors are true, then we can expect to hear official news in December this year.