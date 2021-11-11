Vivo Y76s 5G Launched With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras and Rapid Charging

Vivo is adding S models to its mid-range phones and the latest one to join the fray is the Y76s 5G. The announcement comes only a few days after Vivo unveiled another S model, the Y15s

Advertisement

Design and Display

The Y76s is built around the dated budget phone design with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.58-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and only a 60Hz refresh rate. You do get a 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quick touch response.

The fingerprint sensor is found on the side and the rear panel has a slight texture to it.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, you get the mid-range Dimenisty 810 SoC with 8GB RAM onboard that is virtually expandable up to 4GB. You get 128GB/256GB storage options and the ability to add up to 1TB through a micro SD card.

Android 11 is the front and center of software here with Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras around the back including a 50MP wide-angle primary camera and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots. Sadly, the video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 FPS.

Advertisement

The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,100 mAh battery is slightly low as per today’s standards, but you do get 44W rapid charging with the charging brick included in the box.

Vivo Y76s is only available in China for now for $280. There is no word on an international launch date yet.

Vivo Y76s 5G Specifications