Govt Expands Kissan Facility for Small Farmers to Modernise Agri Sector

The government is expanding the Kissan Program by provisioning Kissan Cards to small farmers in a bid to modernize agriculture and solve the problems of hardworking farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the development with a visiting contingent of farmers from south Punjab and revealed that the government will assist farmers through recurrent programs for the furnishing of amenities, including crop loans and stimuli on fertilizers, seeds, and related materials under the enhanced Kissan facility.

He also emphasized the importance of reducing the role of middlemen so that farmers may receive fair rates for their yields, according to a national daily.

The impending threat of water scarcity in the Rabi season has led the premier to call for steps to be taken in unison with the Punjab Irrigation Department to curb the theft of water, besides instructing the concerned authorities to use relevant legislation to combat cartelization and hoarding behaviors.

He also remarked that the government is extending the inaugural Agricultural Emergency Program that is worth Rs. 277 billion for the exploration of Pakistan’s full potential in agriculture. The scheme is aimed at improving wheat, rice, sugarcane, pulses, and oilseed crop yields, and the livestock and water sectors.

He highlighted that the output of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane, potatoes, onions, and peanuts has climbed to a record high despite the pandemic because of the government’s favorable policies.

Pakistan has some of the richest alluvial soils in the world, diverse weather conditions, the best irrigation systems, and dedicated farmers, but it is yet to unlock the full potential of agriculture in the region because of the unscrupulous priorities of the preceding governments. The aforesaid developments are targeted at undoing the mistakes of the past and ushering in a new era of agricultural innovation and exponential growth.