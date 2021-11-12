Punjab Govt Announces Over 400 Jobs in Police Department

The government of Punjab on Thursday announced hundreds of jobs in the police department.

A notification in this regard said that the provincial government will recruit 430 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the police department.

Aspirants aged between 20 and 25 with a minimum qualification of graduation will be preferred for the posts, it added.

The development comes a week after Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, approved hiring for the 100,000 vacant posts in various public departments across the province, including 12,000 police constables.

Addressing a press conference on 4 November, Punjab government spokesperson, Hasan Khawar, informed that the Chief Minister has decided to fill 33,000 vacancies in the School Education Departments, (16,000 of them to be filled in the first phase), 2,600 vacancies in the Higher Education Department (HED), 1,200 vacant posts in the primary healthcare department, and 3,500 in colleges (teaching interns).

Further, the provincial government will recruit 4,000 patwaris and 3,500 CTIs, the spokesperson said, adding that the government will also fill 6,000 vacant posts in Specialized Healthcare Department, 4,000 in the Prisons Departments, and 1200 positions in civil defense.