Records Galore for realme as Top Smartphone Brand at 11.11 Daraz ‘Salebration’

The biggest realme sales of the season raked in big records for the brand as it sailed through to the top of the brand leaderboard.

realme remained the Top 01 Smartphone Brand during the 11.11 ‘Salebration’ on Daraz – an accolade it managed to retain year-on-year with the launch of its stellar product line-up and outstanding discounts.

It also broke the first sales record of a 5G smartphone on Daraz with the sales of its realme GT Master Edition.

realme was also the Diamond Partner for the 11.11 Salebration on Daraz, the highest partnership for this sales gala, and it garnered a humongous GMV of USD 1.04 million with sales of more than 7,000 realme products.

Two smartphones won in their league, with the realme GT Master Edition being the No. 01 5G smartphone to be sold. It was rightly touted as #thereal5Gflagshipkiller as it slew its price segment with a worthwhile sell-through.

On the other end, the realme Narzo 5i became a real bestseller by selling 4,500 units. This was the highlight of the night as realme closed this sale on another high.

Last year, at the Daraz 11.11 Super Sale event, realme ranked Top 01 in the Mobiles, Tablets, Audio, and Wearable categories in Daraz South Asia.

This year, it retained its title and dominated the 11.11 Salebration with its record-breaking sales. No wonder that its arsenal of smartphones and smart AIoT products was such a hit amongst people.

Now that the sale is over, people can still get their hands on the realme GT Master Edition for PKR 63,999 while the realme Narzo 50i comes for PKR 21,199. Both these phones are true powerhouses so get them before stock runs out.

The realme GT Master Edition is the Smartphone of the Year, for it gives some spectacularly hard-hitting specifications at an unprecedented price.

Being the first 5G flagship offering by realme in Pakistan, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, a 65W SuperDart Charge, and a 64MP Street Photography Camera.

But its design is a cherry on top as it is inspired by a travel suitcase and keeps you hinged with a craving to go on an exciting journey.

The realme Narzo 50i is a battery beast with its 5,000mAh Mega Battery, 6.5” Large Display, and a powerful Octa-core Processor that powers the phone to deliver a great performance.