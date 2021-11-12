Sindh Traffic Police is Meeting Monthly Targets by Imposing Unnecessary Fines

Citizens of Karachi have voiced their concern over recent alleged malpractice on the part of Sindh Traffic Police, whereby they are fleecing money off of the motorists by imposing unnecessary fines.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Regal Motors Increases Prices of DFSK Glory 580 and Prince Pearl

According to a media report, the wardens are imposing challans on the public on unwarranted grounds to meet the monthly targets given to them by the department. The report states that around 27,000 challans are issued each month and about Rs. 65 million is being collected from the citizens each month.

The report further highlights that the number of challans is increasing each day, despite a limited number of policemen in the department. The number of personnel in the city is 6,782 of which 89 are section officers.

As per the details, a section officer has to meet the target of almost 40 challans on a daily basis. So far this year, more than 2.73 million challans have been issued. In a daily estimate, more than 9,000 challans are being issued each day, out of which, more than Rs. 214,000 worth of departmental revenue is being generated every day.

The report further states that 30 percent of the challan money goes to the traffic police while 70 percent goes to the provincial exchequer. That is why the traffic police are imposing heavy challans in the name of traffic rule violations instead of improving the traffic system, allegedly feeding off of a broken system.