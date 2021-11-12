Xiaomi x Daraz 11.11 Bonanza – Amazing Phones & Accessories Up For Grabs

Are you excited and hyped-up to get your hands on some cutting-edge tech at an amazing price? On the year’s most awaited sale, Daraz 11:11, tech giant Xiaomi has collaborated with the e-commerce giant as its Diamond partner to bring your favorite products at unbelievable prices.

Xiaomi, being the global 2nd largest mobile phone manufacturer with milestones and support from fans around the world, is offering amazing offers and discounts to everyone this 11.11.

If you are looking for an upgrade, this sale is what you have been waiting for! Get your hands on a sleek and premium phone like Redmi 10 and Mi 11Lite 5G NE at an amazing price. If you are looking for a gaming phone then you can take advantage of this sale and grab the Poco M3 Pro instead.

The unmissable discounts and offers will be available on these superb smartphones products:

Redmi 10

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Upgrading your lifestyle by investing in eco-products could be transformative. Some of the products that will have an exciting sale on them this 11.11 include:

Mi Watch

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Mi Band 6

Mi Band 5

The tantalizing treat doesn’t just end there at these products. You can win more discounts & vouchers this 11:11 by participating in fun games like One-Rupee Game, Shake Shake, Vouchers, etc. Yes, you read it right, discounts and then some more freebies!

The tech giant also has a lot of giveaways planned so get ready, stay tuned, and keep hitting the ‘add to cart button’. Trust us, you do not want to miss out on the biggest Xiaomi Day ever happening on the 18th of November, 2021.