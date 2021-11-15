Pakistan Observes Stark Decline in Cultivable Land for Sugarcane Harvest

Pakistan’s sugarcane cultivation areas have declined from 17,002 to 14,515 in 12 years.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed in its Mouza Census 2020 that there are 49,384 mouzas all over the country (four provinces and the federal capital territory) as compared to 52,376 in 2008.

​​The census revealed that 87 percent are rural mouzas and the remaining are either forest, unpopulated, partly urban, or urbanized areas whereas the overall total rural populated mouzas (rural, partly urban, forest) in Pakistan are 44,576 (90 percent). It was also observed that of the rural areas within the provinces and the federal capital, the highest cultivated land is in Punjab with 75 percent, while the lowest is in Sindh with 32 percent only.

Similarly, the highest non-cultivated land is in Sindh with 32 percent followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 35 percent. However, the Federal Capital has the highest percentage of rural land which is populated with 12 percent as compared to other Provinces.

The report mentioned that the major crops cultivated in rural areas of Pakistan are Wheat, Rice, Cotton, Sugarcane, and Maize and it is found that cultivation of Wheat seems common in more than 93 percent of rural areas and a percentage of areas where sugarcane is cultivated has declined. It bears mentioning that the sugarcane cultivation areas in Pakistan have declined from 17,002 to 14,515 in 12 years.

The wheat cultivation has also declined from 43,700 to 41,165, Rice 19,530 to 19,454, cotton 15,748 to 15,074, whereas maize cultivation areas have been increased to 22180 from 22045.

Advertisement

ALSO READ SBP Revises Cash Reserve Requirement for Banks

The second major crop varied in provinces, in Punjab its Rice with 66 percent, while its Maize in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 82 percent of areas reporting its cultivation. Cotton is the second major crop cultivated in Sindh & Balochistan. Cultivation of Sugarcane is highest in Punjab with 48 percent followed by Sindh with 44 percent; however, its cultivation is lowest in Balochistan with only 2 percent of areas reporting it.

It is pertinent to mention that in the Federal capital, only Wheat and Maize are reported as major cultivated crops.

Irrigation Sources (Traditional)

Tube Well/Well is the major source of irrigation through which the majority of rural areas have been cultivated partially or whole in Pakistan.

52 percent of the areas have reported Tubewell/Well as a source of irrigation of land followed by Canals with 49 Percent. 28 percent of Land is reported as Arid (Barani) however this pattern varies among provinces

Depth of Water Table

It is found that the depth of underground water in the majority of rural areas is up to 100 feet, however, there are stark differences in provinces. In Punjab and Sindh, more than 75 percent of rural areas have a depth of underground water up to 100 feet, however, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the majority of rural areas have a water depth of 101 feet.

Type of Housing Structures

In rural Pakistan, the majority of houses built are Semi Pacca, however, the number of semi Pacca houses is decreasing and bricked houses are increasing. Moreover, still, one-third of the houses are mud made and this is varying among provinces.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt to Stop Mapping Poverty Until 2023

It is observed that the material used for housing structures has wide variations among provinces. The majority of housing structures in Punjab & Federal Capital are bricked with 59 & 87 percent respectively, while in Sindh & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa majority are Semi Pacca with 75 & 50 percent respectively. However, in Balochistan majority of housing structures i.e. 75 percent are mud-made.

Type of Streets in Rural Areas

The majority (54 percent) of streets in rural areas in Pakistan are Kacchi, while 17 percent are metaled streets, depicting the need for work on the enhancement of streets in rural areas.

This situation is worrisome among provinces as the majority of streets in rural areas are still dirt/Kacchi and this percentage is highest in Balochistan with 91 percent, followed by Sindh with 78 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 71 percent. Punjab has reported the highest percentage of bricked streets with 36 percent but still, one-third of streets are Kacchi.

Toilet Facilities

It is observed that now the majority i.e. 74 percent of rural areas of rural Pakistan have toilets inside houses as compared to 2008 where only 42 percent of areas had toilets inside houses. There are large variations within provinces; Punjab has the highest percentage of areas with indoor toilets, while still 74 percent of rural areas in Balochistan do not have facilities of toilets inside houses. Toilets inside houses are universal in rural areas of the Federal Capital.

ALSO READ McDonald’s Organizes Event to Help Raise Climate Change Awareness

Sewerage System in Rural Areas

The majority of rural areas of Pakistan do not have concrete/paved drains i.e. 59 percent, and there is no improvement in the situation since 2008. However, the percentages of mouzas, where mostly there are concrete/paved drains, have been improved from 5 percent to 10 percent.

Health Facilities

The provision of Health Facilities for the rural population is a very important aspect as almost 64 percent population is living in rural areas of Pakistan. It is found that from 10 to 12 percent of rural areas have facilities like Hospital/dispensaries, Basis Health Unit (BHU), and Rural Health Centers (RHC), etc. inside the Mouzas.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that the population of rural areas has to travel long distances to reach the health facilities, however, average distances have reduced as compared to 2008. On average, the smallest distance is 13km to reach BHU and 16km to reach RHC & Hospitals, while the largest distance on average is 23km to reach NGO dispensary, depicting the need for constructing better and affordable health facilities for rural areas in proximity.