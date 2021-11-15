Palestinian Envoy Says Working on Extensive Plan to Enhance Trade With Pakistan

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Rabei, has reaffirmed his country’s resolve to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through enhanced cooperation in various areas to benefit the citizens of both countries.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the diplomat revealed that the Palestinian government was already working with Pakistan. “We are working on an extensive plan to enhance trade, tourism, cultural and educational exchanges for optimum bilateral relationships between brotherly countries,” the Ambassador stated. He added that an independent economic desk was set up at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to spearhead all related developments.

The ambassador said the Palestinian administration had partnered with the Pakistani government on the level of traders and chambers of commerce.

Thanking Pakistan’s leadership for regularly supporting the Palestinian cause, he expressed gratitude to President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for adopting an “unprecedented” stance in favor of Palestine.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s iconic speech at the United Nations General Assembly and termed it “highly commendable”.