Here is How You Can Apply for Generation Google Scholarships for Women [Guide]

Google has invited applications for its Generation Google Scholarships for Women in Computer Science program from female students in the Asia Pacific region.

The US-based multinational technology company launched this program with the aim to help female students studying in degrees related to computer science to excel in technology and become leaders in this field in the future.

Female students in the Asia Pacific region, including Pakistan, who meet the minimum qualification are eligible to apply for the program. Successful applicants will receive $1,000 for the academic year 2022-2023.

Here is all you need to know about the Generation Google Scholarships for Women in Computer Science program.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the program, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled as a full-time student in a Bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year

Be in their 2nd year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country when completing the scholarship program

Be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field

Possess a strong academic record

Exemplify leadership and demonstrate passion for improving representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology

How to Apply?

Applicants must submit applications for the scholarships online through Generation Google Scholarships Portal. Applications sent through any other mode will be rejected straight away.

They will be required to provide general background information after signing up to set up their profile on the application portal. It includes contact information and details about their current degrees and future academic aspirations.

Documents Required

After setting up their profile, applicants will be required to upload the following documents:

Resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement

Academic transcripts from their current institutions (prior as well, if applicable)

Responses to two short answer essay questions

Applicants need to provide responses in English and each response must consist of 400 words or less.

The two short answer essay questions are:

What is a significant challenge that you believe women in the tech industry face and how do you see yourself being part of the solution(s) to this challenge? Keep in mind that impact can happen in many ways and at different scales. What impact would receiving this scholarship have on your education? Describe any circumstances affecting your need for a scholarship and what educational goals this scholarship will enable you to accomplish.

Note that only PDF copies of these documents will be acceptable.

Other Requirements

Besides, applicants will be required to perform a:

15 minute “meet and greet” per shortlist participant

Google Online Challenge

Google will send the invitation to the challenge in 5-7 working days after the deadline of the Generation Google Scholarships for Women in Computer Science program.

Selection Criteria

The scholarships will be awarded on the strength of each candidate’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, innovation, and academic performance.

Deadline

Applications for Generation Google Scholarships for Women in Computer Science program 2022-23 are now open. The deadline to submit applications is 11:29 PM PST on Friday, 10 December 2021.

Read more about the Generation Google Scholarships for Women in Computer Science program here.