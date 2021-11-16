State Bank to Finalize Monetary Policy This Friday

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to prepone its next meeting from 26 November.

It has issued a press release in this regard that read: “The MPC will now convene in SBP Karachi on Friday, November 19, 2021,”

It explained that the meeting has been brought forward in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to reduce the uncertainty about the monetary settings in the market.

The MPC will take stock of these developments and will decide about the monetary policy, and the SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.