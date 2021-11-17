Moto Watch 100 Launched With 14 Day Battery Life for $99

Motorola Watch 100 that leaked a few days ago is finally official in the global market. It is the first Motorola smartwatch to bring the company’s own Moto OS, a departure from the usual Wear OS we saw on the likes of the Moto 360 watch and others.

Advertisement

Moto Watch 100 only comes in a single 42mm size. It flaunts a 1.3″ circular LCD, which is a bit of a disappointment given how every other smartwatch has an AMOLED display these days. You still get the always-on feature without compromising battery life.

The watch chassis is made out of aluminum and you can choose between Glacier Silver and Phantom Black options. The chassis has support for 5ATM water resistance as well.

For health and fitness, you get heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and over 26 sports modes to choose from. There is support for GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou on board as well, so the watch can help you navigate all over the world.

One of the best parts about moving to MotoOS is the gain in battery life. The watch is packed with only a 355 mAh battery, but it can last 2 weeks on a single charge, something WearOS could never do. Charging it back up takes no more than one hour.

Moto Watch 100 is selling in the US for $99 and pricing will slightly differ in other regions.